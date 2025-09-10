Left Menu

Governor Assesses Stability Amid Border Unrest at India-Nepal Front

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the India-Nepal border to assess the situation amid Nepal's unrest. He praised security forces for their preparedness and assured Indian tourists' safety. The situation follows Nepal's political turmoil marked by anti-government protests and curfews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:27 IST
In the wake of political unrest in Nepal, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose conducted a visit to the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district on Wednesday. His objective was to evaluate the security situation and preparedness of the forces stationed at the border.

Amid his interactions at Panitanki, Governor Bose expressed satisfaction with the performance of border security forces, describing the atmosphere as peaceful. He highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in maintaining order while acknowledging Nepal's internal challenges that led to the Prime Minister's resignation.

Bose assured that Indian authorities are poised to assist Indian tourists stuck across the border, promising coordination with relevant departments following his visit observations. Intent on regular border assessments, his visit underscored the continuous attention to cross-border stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

