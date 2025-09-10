Political Shift: Mass Exodus from BJD to BJP in Odisha's Jajpur

In a significant political upheaval, approximately 70 grassroots leaders from Odisha's Jajpur district have defected from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This shift marks a potent betrayal to BJD, once a dominant force in the region.

The defections occurred shortly after Pravat Kumar Balabantray, chairperson of the Dharmasala block panchayat samiti, resigned ahead of a no-confidence vote. The political realignment has deeply impacted the Dharmasala sector, previously considered a BJD stronghold.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal welcomed the new members, pledging to deliver what the BJD hasn't in over two decades. This incident underscores the diminishing influence of BJD in the Dharmasala constituency, reflecting broader shifts in regional political loyalties.