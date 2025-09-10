Left Menu

Political Shift: Mass Exodus from BJD to BJP in Odisha's Jajpur

In a significant political development in Odisha, about 70 grassroots leaders in Jajpur district have switched from BJD to BJP. This move follows the resignation of the Dharmasala block BJD chairperson and highlights changing political dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:45 IST
Political Shift: Mass Exodus from BJD to BJP in Odisha's Jajpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political upheaval, approximately 70 grassroots leaders from Odisha's Jajpur district have defected from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This shift marks a potent betrayal to BJD, once a dominant force in the region.

The defections occurred shortly after Pravat Kumar Balabantray, chairperson of the Dharmasala block panchayat samiti, resigned ahead of a no-confidence vote. The political realignment has deeply impacted the Dharmasala sector, previously considered a BJD stronghold.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal welcomed the new members, pledging to deliver what the BJD hasn't in over two decades. This incident underscores the diminishing influence of BJD in the Dharmasala constituency, reflecting broader shifts in regional political loyalties.

TRENDING

1
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

PM Modi Condemns Israel's Air Strikes on Qatar

 India
3
Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

Swift Restoration: Katra-Jammu Rail Network Resumes Post-Flood

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid

High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025