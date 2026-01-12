Left Menu

Nadhim Zahawi's Defection Sparks Political Waves

Nadhim Zahawi, a former British government minister, has left the Conservative Party to join the right-wing Reform UK Party. Previously, Zahawi served as finance minister briefly under Boris Johnson in 2022, and has held several senior ministerial roles throughout his political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising political move, Nadhim Zahawi, a former British government minister, announced at a press conference on Monday that he has left the Conservative Party. Zahawi, known for his brief tenure as finance minister under Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, has now aligned with Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party.

Zahawi's defection marks a significant shift given his past roles within the Conservative government, where he held several senior ministerial positions. His decision adds to the growing political discourse surrounding leadership and party dynamics in the UK.

Zahawi's departure from the Conservatives to a more right-wing party could have substantial implications for the political landscape, especially at a time when party allegiance and policy stances are under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

