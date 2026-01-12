Nadhim Zahawi's Defection Sparks Political Waves

In a surprising political move, Nadhim Zahawi, a former British government minister, announced at a press conference on Monday that he has left the Conservative Party. Zahawi, known for his brief tenure as finance minister under Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022, has now aligned with Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party.

Zahawi's defection marks a significant shift given his past roles within the Conservative government, where he held several senior ministerial positions. His decision adds to the growing political discourse surrounding leadership and party dynamics in the UK.

Zahawi's departure from the Conservatives to a more right-wing party could have substantial implications for the political landscape, especially at a time when party allegiance and policy stances are under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)