Tensions Rise as Starmer and Herzog Clash Over Gaza Crisis

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London over the Gaza crisis. Starmer condemned Israel's airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Herzog criticized the UK's plan to recognize a Palestinian state. The meeting has drawn criticism from activists and lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:05 IST
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, where tensions surfaced over Israel's recent airstrike and the Gaza crisis. Starmer plans to discuss Israel's military actions and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, a spokesperson revealed.

The meeting followed Israel's expanded offensive against Hamas, targeting political leaders in Qatar. Starmer, facing pressure to adopt a firmer stance, argued for diplomacy as a means to secure a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Herzog, primarily holding a ceremonial role, raised eyebrows with his comments attributing collective responsibility to Gaza civilians.

Herzog intends to refute the UK's recent positions, including the recognition of a Palestinian state, branding these actions as potentially rewarding Hamas. The issue has attracted criticism from activists and Labour lawmakers, putting Starmer in a delicate position domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

