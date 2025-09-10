Kamala Harris Reveals Tensions and Concerns in New Book
In her new book, "107 Days," former Vice President Kamala Harris criticizes the decision-making around President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign. She reveals internal tensions, describes Biden’s decline due to age, and accuses his team of undermining her. The book highlights the struggle within the Democratic party amidst a turbulent election cycle.
Kamala Harris, the former Vice President, has made startling revelations in her new book, "107 Days," highlighting tensions within the Democratic party during the 2024 election cycle.
Harris critiques the decision-making process surrounding President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, describing it as "recklessness" when the party left the decision to an aging Biden.
Throughout the book, Harris underscores the difficulties she faced due to internal party dynamics and Biden's diminishing capacity, painting a picture of a party grappling with leadership challenges.
