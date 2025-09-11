Left Menu

FBI Firings Lawsuit: Allegations of a Political Purge Under Trump

Former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll, along with two other ex-officials, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging a politically motivated campaign led to their dismissal. The lawsuit claims that directives from Kash Patel aimed to remove those involved in investigations against Trump.

Updated: 11-09-2025 02:04 IST
Former FBI acting director Brian Driscoll, alongside two other former senior officials, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of a politically motivated purge. The plaintiffs allege they were dismissed as part of a "campaign of retribution" targeting officials perceived as insufficiently loyal to former President Trump.

The lawsuit includes allegations that FBI Director Kash Patel was instructed to remove anyone involved in investigations against Trump. Driscoll, who served briefly as acting director, claims he sought to protect bureau employees who had investigated the January 6 Capitol riot.

Since Trump's return to the White House in January 2025, over two dozen FBI employees have reportedly been forced out in what is described as a wide-ranging retributive effort. The FBI Agents Association has highlighted the case to advocate for broader protection rights for special agents under Merit Systems Protection Board regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

