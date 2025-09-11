Tragedy Strikes: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at College Event
Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist associated with Turning Point USA, was fatally shot during a college event in Utah. The incident, announced by Donald Trump on Truth Social, highlights growing political violence in the U.S. amid divided opinions on college campuses regarding free speech and engagement.
- Country:
- United States
Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead during an event at Utah Valley University. A vocal ally of former President Donald Trump, Kirk was known for sparking considerable debate on college campuses over free speech and political engagement.
The fatal shooting took place while Kirk was addressing an audience about gun violence. Eyewitnesses said that just moments after a tense exchange on gun control, a shot rang out, fatally wounding the activist. The event quickly turned chaotic as spectators fled and emergency services arrived on the scene.
The incident underscores the rising political violence in the United States, drawing sympathy and condemnation from various quarters. Political figures, including Donald Trump, took to social media to express their grief and call for prayers, highlighting Kirk's influential role in the conservative movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shooting at Utah Valley University: Prominent Conservative Activist Injured
Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Event
US President Donald Trump says he looks forward to speaking with ''my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.''
India, US close friends and natural partners: PM Modi after Donald Trump's post on India-US trade negotiations.
Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs, reports AP.