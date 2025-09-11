Tragedy Strikes: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at College Event

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead during an event at Utah Valley University. A vocal ally of former President Donald Trump, Kirk was known for sparking considerable debate on college campuses over free speech and political engagement.

The fatal shooting took place while Kirk was addressing an audience about gun violence. Eyewitnesses said that just moments after a tense exchange on gun control, a shot rang out, fatally wounding the activist. The event quickly turned chaotic as spectators fled and emergency services arrived on the scene.

The incident underscores the rising political violence in the United States, drawing sympathy and condemnation from various quarters. Political figures, including Donald Trump, took to social media to express their grief and call for prayers, highlighting Kirk's influential role in the conservative movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)