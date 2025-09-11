Cryptic Moves: Lobbying Drama in the CFTC Nomination

In an unfolding political drama, Brian Quintenz, nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), claims Tyler Winklevoss lobbied to halt his nomination.

The controversy stems from a text exchange where Winklevoss referenced a 2022 CFTC lawsuit against Gemini, exposing tensions over past regulatory actions.

While Gemini settles on its Nasdaq debut valuated up to $3.08 billion, Quintenz's CFTC nomination stalls, awaiting Senate consideration.