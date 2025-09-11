Cryptic Moves: Lobbying Drama in the CFTC Nomination
Brian Quintenz, Trump's CFTC nominee, accused Tyler Winklevoss of lobbying against his nomination after a text dispute. Winklevoss flagged a CFTC lawsuit against Gemini, prompting calls for halting Quintenz's nomination. Quintenz's Senate hearing is pending, while Gemini aims for Nasdaq debut and $3.08 billion valuation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 03:05 IST
In an unfolding political drama, Brian Quintenz, nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), claims Tyler Winklevoss lobbied to halt his nomination.
The controversy stems from a text exchange where Winklevoss referenced a 2022 CFTC lawsuit against Gemini, exposing tensions over past regulatory actions.
While Gemini settles on its Nasdaq debut valuated up to $3.08 billion, Quintenz's CFTC nomination stalls, awaiting Senate consideration.
