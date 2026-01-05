Shaping the Future: UK, EU, and Tech Unions Evolve Amidst Cryptographic Shift

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed an intention to pursue closer economic ties with the European Union's single market as part of his political agenda, promising continued leadership.

Meanwhile, the European Union is preparing more stringent technological regulations by 2026, targeting major American companies like Google, Meta, and Apple, potentially leading to tensions with the U.S. government.

In response to evolving market dynamics, PwC is adopting a more proactive role in the cryptocurrency sector, aligning its strategy with the U.S. government's growing acceptance of digital assets, according to PwC U.S. head Paul Griggs.