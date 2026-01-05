Shaping the Future: UK, EU, and Tech Unions Evolve Amidst Cryptographic Shift
The Financial Times reports on UK Prime Minister Starmer's strategy for closer EU market ties, EU's stringent tech regulations stirring US opposition, and PwC's proactive pivot to cryptocurrency, reflecting the evolving dynamics of international trade, technology, and finance amidst geopolitical shifts and economic innovation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 06:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 06:01 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed an intention to pursue closer economic ties with the European Union's single market as part of his political agenda, promising continued leadership.
Meanwhile, the European Union is preparing more stringent technological regulations by 2026, targeting major American companies like Google, Meta, and Apple, potentially leading to tensions with the U.S. government.
In response to evolving market dynamics, PwC is adopting a more proactive role in the cryptocurrency sector, aligning its strategy with the U.S. government's growing acceptance of digital assets, according to PwC U.S. head Paul Griggs.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- EU
- Starmer
- single market
- tech enforcement
- Trump
- PwC
- crypto
- digital assets
- regulations