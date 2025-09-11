Left Menu

Shocking Murder of RJD Worker Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna

An RJD worker named Raj Kumar was shot dead by unknown assailants near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna. The police suspect the involvement of more than two people and are investigating various angles, including political motives. The local community expressed concerns over Bihar's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST
Raj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna, where an RJD worker, Raj Kumar, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. The incident has raised serious concerns over the state's law and order situation.

The police have recovered six spent cartridges from the crime scene and suspect the involvement of more than two assailants. Investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage being analyzed for leads.

Local residents and the RJD express deep shock and grievance, criticizing the local government's inability to curb violence and assure safety for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

