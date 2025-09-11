Shocking Murder of RJD Worker Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna
An RJD worker named Raj Kumar was shot dead by unknown assailants near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna. The police suspect the involvement of more than two people and are investigating various angles, including political motives. The local community expressed concerns over Bihar's law and order situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna, where an RJD worker, Raj Kumar, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. The incident has raised serious concerns over the state's law and order situation.
The police have recovered six spent cartridges from the crime scene and suspect the involvement of more than two assailants. Investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage being analyzed for leads.
Local residents and the RJD express deep shock and grievance, criticizing the local government's inability to curb violence and assure safety for its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- Patna
- shooting
- law and order
- Raj Kumar
- Bihar
- politics
- crime
- investigation
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Police Expands Canine Squad with Elite Recruits
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Government Over Police Action
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Government Over Police Action
Controversy Over Risha Insult: Politics and Protests in Tripura
Bihar Deputy CM's Controversial Remarks on Nepal's Sovereignty Stir Debate