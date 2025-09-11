Shocking Murder of RJD Worker Highlights Law and Order Concerns in Patna

A tragic incident unfolded near Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna, where an RJD worker, Raj Kumar, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen. The incident has raised serious concerns over the state's law and order situation.

The police have recovered six spent cartridges from the crime scene and suspect the involvement of more than two assailants. Investigations are ongoing, with CCTV footage being analyzed for leads.

Local residents and the RJD express deep shock and grievance, criticizing the local government's inability to curb violence and assure safety for its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)