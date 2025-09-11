Cross-Voting Controversies: BJP Triumphs in Vice Presidential Poll
The Vice Presidential poll in India saw unexpected cross-voting which led to a significant victory for BJP's candidate Radhakrishnan, raising concerns among opposition parties. Amid this political tension, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien emphasized accountability on key national issues overshadowed by the election results.
In a surprising turn during the Vice Presidential poll, BJP's C P Radhakrishnan clinched victory with a larger margin than anticipated, leading to political ripples among opposition parties. The unexpected cross-voting results have stirred controversy and introspection within the opposition ranks.
While the focus is on Radhakrishnan's 452-vote win over former Supreme Court judge Reddy, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien urged attention towards pressing national issues. He highlighted enduring challenges such as the 50% US tariff on India, prolonged violence in Manipur, and halted MGNREGA funds for West Bengal.
The election result, with hints of cross-party support, underscores the growing complexity of political alignments. BJP leaders claim cross-voting support from opposition MPs, suggesting wider acceptance for their candidate despite invalid votes, challenging the opposition's unity and strategy.
