Cross-Voting Controversies: BJP Triumphs in Vice Presidential Poll

In a surprising turn during the Vice Presidential poll, BJP's C P Radhakrishnan clinched victory with a larger margin than anticipated, leading to political ripples among opposition parties. The unexpected cross-voting results have stirred controversy and introspection within the opposition ranks.

While the focus is on Radhakrishnan's 452-vote win over former Supreme Court judge Reddy, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien urged attention towards pressing national issues. He highlighted enduring challenges such as the 50% US tariff on India, prolonged violence in Manipur, and halted MGNREGA funds for West Bengal.

The election result, with hints of cross-party support, underscores the growing complexity of political alignments. BJP leaders claim cross-voting support from opposition MPs, suggesting wider acceptance for their candidate despite invalid votes, challenging the opposition's unity and strategy.

