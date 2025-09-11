Left Menu

Cross-Voting Controversies: BJP Triumphs in Vice Presidential Poll

The Vice Presidential poll in India saw unexpected cross-voting which led to a significant victory for BJP's candidate Radhakrishnan, raising concerns among opposition parties. Amid this political tension, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien emphasized accountability on key national issues overshadowed by the election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:04 IST
Cross-Voting Controversies: BJP Triumphs in Vice Presidential Poll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn during the Vice Presidential poll, BJP's C P Radhakrishnan clinched victory with a larger margin than anticipated, leading to political ripples among opposition parties. The unexpected cross-voting results have stirred controversy and introspection within the opposition ranks.

While the focus is on Radhakrishnan's 452-vote win over former Supreme Court judge Reddy, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien urged attention towards pressing national issues. He highlighted enduring challenges such as the 50% US tariff on India, prolonged violence in Manipur, and halted MGNREGA funds for West Bengal.

The election result, with hints of cross-party support, underscores the growing complexity of political alignments. BJP leaders claim cross-voting support from opposition MPs, suggesting wider acceptance for their candidate despite invalid votes, challenging the opposition's unity and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

Newcastle United Teams Up with BYDFi for Global Digital Expansion

 India
2
Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

Rising Toll of Brain-Eating Amoeba in Kerala

 India
3
Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

Banjara Community's Quest for ST Status in Maharashtra

 India
4
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025