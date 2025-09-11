Clash Over Modi's Tribute to RSS Chief Bhagwat
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's laudatory article on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, describing it as an attempt to gain favor with the RSS. Modi praised Bhagwat's transformative leadership, while Congress highlighted omissions on significant historical events related to September 11.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his high praise of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhagwat's 75th birthday. The Congress labeled the article as an effort by Modi to endear himself to the RSS leadership.
In his article, which was featured in multiple newspapers, Prime Minister Modi extolled Bhagwat's leadership since 2009 as the most transformative phase in RSS's centennial history, emphasizing his commitment to societal progress and unity.
Reacting to Modi's tribute, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized omissions in Modi's remarks, noting the absence of significant historical events such as Mahatma Gandhi's first call for satyagraha on September 11, 1906.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Leadership: Mohan Bhagwat's Inspirational Journey
Nepalese Army Extends Curfew Amid Political Unrest: Calls for New Leadership Emerge
PM Modi Celebrates RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's 75th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute
Honoring a Legacy: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Avedyanath
Mohan Bhagwat: The Transformative Era of Empathetic Leadership