Party Rift: PMK Founder Expels Son Over Allegations

In a significant development within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder S. Ramadoss has ousted his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, from his position as Working President. This decision comes in the wake of Anbumani's failure to respond to serious charges despite being given repeated opportunities for clarification.

According to S. Ramadoss, his son has been detrimental to the party's integrity, accusing him of trying to 'destroy' the PMK and warning party members against maintaining any ties with him. He emphasized that Anbumani's actions have been self-serving and not befitting of a politician.

The removal follows a meeting of the PMK's Disciplinary Action Committee, where Anbumani failed to justify his actions related to several organizational misconducts documented in 16 show cause notices. His inaction has been interpreted as an admission of guilt, prompting his expulsion not only from his leadership role but also from the party's primary membership.

The decision underscores the party's commitment to uphold its standards and unite against any perceived threat to its stability and growth. The PMK has sent out a stern warning that any association with Anbumani will result in strict disciplinary measures against the involved members.

This father-son conflict has been brewing, with previous tensions surfacing when Anbumani asserted his continued allegiance to the party's values and goals earlier this year, despite the emerging discord with his father.

