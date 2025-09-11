Tension Erupts in Doda: AAP MLA's Arrest Sparks Unrest

The district of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir was engulfed in unrest after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act. Violent clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in over 80 detentions, including women, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Prohibitory orders remain in place, with mobile and WiFi services suspended to prevent further unrest. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Doda and surrounding areas, with concertina wires installed to deter any potential disturbances.

The situation has drawn criticism from the AAP, which claims that Malik's arrest is politically motivated. Despite the tension, security personnel maintain a strong presence to ensure public safety while Malik's family appeals for his release. Schools and businesses have shuttered as the district grapples with the fallout of the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)