Left Menu

Tension Erupts in Doda: AAP MLA's Arrest Sparks Unrest

Tensions soared in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, following AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the Public Safety Act. Protesters clashed with security forces, leading to several detentions. Prohibitory orders and suspended internet services continued as authorities sought to control the situation. AAP criticized the arrest as political targeting by the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:17 IST
Tension Erupts in Doda: AAP MLA's Arrest Sparks Unrest
Detention
  • Country:
  • India

The district of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir was engulfed in unrest after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act. Violent clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in over 80 detentions, including women, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Prohibitory orders remain in place, with mobile and WiFi services suspended to prevent further unrest. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Doda and surrounding areas, with concertina wires installed to deter any potential disturbances.

The situation has drawn criticism from the AAP, which claims that Malik's arrest is politically motivated. Despite the tension, security personnel maintain a strong presence to ensure public safety while Malik's family appeals for his release. Schools and businesses have shuttered as the district grapples with the fallout of the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025