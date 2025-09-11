Tension Erupts in Doda: AAP MLA's Arrest Sparks Unrest
Tensions soared in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, following AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the Public Safety Act. Protesters clashed with security forces, leading to several detentions. Prohibitory orders and suspended internet services continued as authorities sought to control the situation. AAP criticized the arrest as political targeting by the Centre.
- Country:
- India
The district of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir was engulfed in unrest after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act. Violent clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in over 80 detentions, including women, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.
Prohibitory orders remain in place, with mobile and WiFi services suspended to prevent further unrest. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers across Doda and surrounding areas, with concertina wires installed to deter any potential disturbances.
The situation has drawn criticism from the AAP, which claims that Malik's arrest is politically motivated. Despite the tension, security personnel maintain a strong presence to ensure public safety while Malik's family appeals for his release. Schools and businesses have shuttered as the district grapples with the fallout of the arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tibetan Exiled Parliamentarians Urge Peace Amid Nepal Protests
Nepal's Gen Z Protests: Sushila Karki in the Lead for Interim Leadership Amidst Unrest
Political Charge and Countercharge: Gandhi's Raebareli Visit Amidst BJP Protests
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate
Stranded Pilgrims in Nepal Amid Protests Seek Government's Aid