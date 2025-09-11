Political Ripples: BJP's 75-Year Rule Under Scrutiny
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for praising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, implying a bid to curry favor with the Sangh. Accusations of hypocrisy were made regarding the 75-year retirement rule as applied to senior BJP leaders, with Modi exempting himself.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effusive tribute to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday has stirred controversy. The Congress accused Modi of attempting to curry favor with the Sangh, slamming the ''over-the-top'' praise as a political maneuver.
In Modi's article, he commended Bhagwat's leadership of the RSS since 2009, calling it transformative. The Prime Minister drew parallels to Swami Vivekananda's historic speech, although Congress pointed out notable omissions such as Mahatma Gandhi's satyagraha call.
The debate exposes rifts within BJP's ranks, reflecting on the application of their 75-year retirement rule, with questions about Modi's political motives and adherence to principles.
