Left Menu

Political Ripples: BJP's 75-Year Rule Under Scrutiny

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for praising RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, implying a bid to curry favor with the Sangh. Accusations of hypocrisy were made regarding the 75-year retirement rule as applied to senior BJP leaders, with Modi exempting himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:28 IST
Political Ripples: BJP's 75-Year Rule Under Scrutiny
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effusive tribute to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday has stirred controversy. The Congress accused Modi of attempting to curry favor with the Sangh, slamming the ''over-the-top'' praise as a political maneuver.

In Modi's article, he commended Bhagwat's leadership of the RSS since 2009, calling it transformative. The Prime Minister drew parallels to Swami Vivekananda's historic speech, although Congress pointed out notable omissions such as Mahatma Gandhi's satyagraha call.

The debate exposes rifts within BJP's ranks, reflecting on the application of their 75-year retirement rule, with questions about Modi's political motives and adherence to principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

Odisha Boosts EV Subsidies to Drive Electric Revolution

 India
2
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match

 India
3
Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

Amazon Expands Lightning-Fast Delivery Service to Mumbai

 India
4
Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga

Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Sag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025