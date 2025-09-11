End of an Era: Mahinda Rajapaksa Moves Out After Parliamentary Act

Mahinda Rajapaksa will vacate his official Colombo residence on Thursday. This comes after a recent parliamentary act ended the privileges of former Sri Lankan presidents.

A supporter confirmed that Rajapaksa will head to his Tangalle home, marking the end of his almost eight-year tenure at Cinnamon Gardens.

This decision follows a sweeping vote by Sri Lanka's parliament and the Supreme Court ruling, countering challenges by Rajapaksa's party, to uphold new legislation.