End of an Era: Mahinda Rajapaksa Moves Out After Parliamentary Act

Mahinda Rajapaksa is set to leave his official residence following a new Act of Parliament that ended privileges for former presidents. Rajapaksa, who lived in Colombo's Cinnamon Gardens, will return to his house in Tangalle. This follows a Supreme Court ruling supporting the Act, fulfilling an NPP government pledge.

Mahinda Rajapaksa
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Mahinda Rajapaksa will vacate his official Colombo residence on Thursday. This comes after a recent parliamentary act ended the privileges of former Sri Lankan presidents.

A supporter confirmed that Rajapaksa will head to his Tangalle home, marking the end of his almost eight-year tenure at Cinnamon Gardens.

This decision follows a sweeping vote by Sri Lanka's parliament and the Supreme Court ruling, countering challenges by Rajapaksa's party, to uphold new legislation.

