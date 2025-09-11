End of an Era: Mahinda Rajapaksa Moves Out After Parliamentary Act
Mahinda Rajapaksa is set to leave his official residence following a new Act of Parliament that ended privileges for former presidents. Rajapaksa, who lived in Colombo's Cinnamon Gardens, will return to his house in Tangalle. This follows a Supreme Court ruling supporting the Act, fulfilling an NPP government pledge.
- Sri Lanka
Mahinda Rajapaksa will vacate his official Colombo residence on Thursday. This comes after a recent parliamentary act ended the privileges of former Sri Lankan presidents.
A supporter confirmed that Rajapaksa will head to his Tangalle home, marking the end of his almost eight-year tenure at Cinnamon Gardens.
This decision follows a sweeping vote by Sri Lanka's parliament and the Supreme Court ruling, countering challenges by Rajapaksa's party, to uphold new legislation.
