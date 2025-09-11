Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Boycott and Criticism at DISHA Meeting

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi chaired a DISHA meeting in his constituency, which was boycotted by MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey. Pandey criticized Gandhi's inaction on local issues and raised a proposal about alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi's mother. He further challenged Gandhi on his performance and past accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Boycott and Criticism at DISHA Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on Thursday, an event marked by the absence of MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey due to a boycott.

Pandey, now an independent after being ousted from the Samajwadi Party, accused Gandhi of neglecting critical local issues. He submitted a proposal condemning derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, demanding it be addressed by the committee.

Moreover, Pandey questioned Gandhi's contributions to Raebareli and sought an apology for past accusations against the Election Commission, thus intensifying political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Driving Change: Toll Policy and Green Highways Boost India's Transport

Driving Change: Toll Policy and Green Highways Boost India's Transport

 India
2
NITI Aayog's Bold Push for Coking Coal in Critical Minerals

NITI Aayog's Bold Push for Coking Coal in Critical Minerals

 India
3
Celebrating Modi: A Campaign for Self-Reliant India

Celebrating Modi: A Campaign for Self-Reliant India

 India
4
Inter Milan's Make-or-Break Moment: A Crucial Test Against Juventus

Inter Milan's Make-or-Break Moment: A Crucial Test Against Juventus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025