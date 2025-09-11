Rahul Gandhi Faces Boycott and Criticism at DISHA Meeting

In a significant development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on Thursday, an event marked by the absence of MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey due to a boycott.

Pandey, now an independent after being ousted from the Samajwadi Party, accused Gandhi of neglecting critical local issues. He submitted a proposal condemning derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, demanding it be addressed by the committee.

Moreover, Pandey questioned Gandhi's contributions to Raebareli and sought an apology for past accusations against the Election Commission, thus intensifying political tensions in the region.

