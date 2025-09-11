Political Clash Over Epstein Files Stirs Senate Tensions

In a narrowly decided vote, Senate Republicans blocked Democrat attempts to include language in the annual defense authorization bill compelling the public release of Jeffrey Epstein's case files.

The Senate vote of 51-49 saw two Republicans join Democrats in opposing the dismissal of the amendment. Despite ongoing efforts to force the issue, Republicans, led by President Trump, dismissed it as a political tactic.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer challenged Republicans to support transparency, while Republican leadership argued that existing Justice Department releases suffice. The push for disclosure endures as Democrats nearly secure enough support for a separate House vote.