Left Menu

China's Village Surveillance Model Expands to Solomon Islands

China has exported its 'Fengqiao' village surveillance model to the Solomon Islands, aiming to manage social unrest with the help of Chinese police. This security initiative, involving data and fingerprint collection, draws both support and criticism, with concerns about potential privacy infringements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:33 IST
China's Village Surveillance Model Expands to Solomon Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has extended its 'Fengqiao' village surveillance model to the Solomon Islands, where Chinese police are conducting a pilot project to manage social unrest. This initiative involves fingerprint and data collection, as revealed by officials and residents.

The 'Fengqiao' model, revived by President Xi Jinping, originally started under Mao Zedong in the 1960s to mobilize communities against class enemies. In the Solomon Islands, Chinese police have introduced this model, showcasing its principles through games and simulations with drones.

Although promoted as a tool to ensure stability and order in local communities, the project has raised privacy concerns and debates over its authoritarian implications. Critics argue that such governance models, effective in China, may not suit the diverse social fabric of the Solomon Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for orphaned children.

Modi announces comprehensive support under PM CARES for Children scheme for ...

 India
2
U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

U.S. and EU Unite to Pressure Russia on Energy

 Global
3
India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournam...

 Global
4
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025