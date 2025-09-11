China's Village Surveillance Model Expands to Solomon Islands

China has extended its 'Fengqiao' village surveillance model to the Solomon Islands, where Chinese police are conducting a pilot project to manage social unrest. This initiative involves fingerprint and data collection, as revealed by officials and residents.

The 'Fengqiao' model, revived by President Xi Jinping, originally started under Mao Zedong in the 1960s to mobilize communities against class enemies. In the Solomon Islands, Chinese police have introduced this model, showcasing its principles through games and simulations with drones.

Although promoted as a tool to ensure stability and order in local communities, the project has raised privacy concerns and debates over its authoritarian implications. Critics argue that such governance models, effective in China, may not suit the diverse social fabric of the Solomon Islands.

