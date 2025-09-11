Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged: A Recovery Story Amidst Political Duties
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali after being hospitalized due to exhaustion and low heart rate. During his hospital stay, Mann chaired a Cabinet meeting via video conference. He had previously been treated at the same hospital for a bacterial infection.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Thursday, days after being admitted due to exhaustion and a low heart rate.
Hospital authorities reported significant improvement in Mann's condition, prompting his discharge evaluation on Wednesday. Mann greeted the public as he left the hospital, displaying signs of recovery.
During his hospital stay, the 51-year-old chief minister continued his duties by chairing a Cabinet meeting via video conferencing, which had previously been postponed. He missed accompanying AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on a flood-affected area visit. A year ago, Mann was treated for a bacterial infection at the same hospital.
