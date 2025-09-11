Starmer Fires UK Ambassador Mandelson Over Epstein Links

In a dramatic turn of events, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Peter Mandelson as the British ambassador to the United States. This decision follows revelations about Mandelson's past relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, exposed through newly published emails.

Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty addressed the House of Commons, revealing that Mandelson's previous support for Epstein, even during his legal troubles, constituted grounds for his firing. Particularly damning was Mandelson's belief that Epstein's 2008 conviction was unjust, as well as his encouragement for Epstein to seek early release from prison.

Critics have questioned Starmer's judgment, not only for this appointment but also after his deputy, Angela Rayner, recently resigned over tax issues. With an impending visit from US President Donald Trump, the UK government has named James Roscoe as interim ambassador to manage upcoming diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)