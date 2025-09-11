Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as AIUDF Leader Blasts Allegations Against Congress MP

AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, deeming them baseless. Islam accused the CM of overstepping his authority and dismissed the claims as a distraction from governmental issues. Gogoi countered, labeling Sarma's allegations as fabrications to divert from corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:05 IST
AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an escalating political fracas, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam has launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Thursday, Islam criticized Sarma's allegations linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan, dismissing them as an effort to 'create a mountain out of a molehill.'

Islam further took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of a lax approach to duty. 'A mountain was made out of a molehill,' he stated, questioning Shah's efficacy. 'If Gogoi is involved in some conspiracy against India, action should follow, raising questions on Amit Shah's department's competence,' he added.

The AIUDF leader also labeled the allegations against Gogoi as mere 'drama' between Sarma and the Congress MP, urging the Assam CM to prioritize his work. Meanwhile, CM Sarma stood by the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which he claims unearthed 'startling facts' pointing to a larger anti-national conspiracy. Gogoi, dismissing the allegations, accused Sarma of deflecting attention from corruption within his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

