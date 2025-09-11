Trump's Diplomatic Push: Reopening US Embassy in Belarus

President Donald Trump is making plans to reopen the U.S. embassy in Belarus, hoping to normalize diplomatic ties and enhance economic relations between the two nations. John Coale, a representative for Trump, shared these intentions during a Thursday meeting in Minsk with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In their talks, Lukashenko agreed to the release of 52 prisoners as a humanitarian gesture, in exchange for the U.S. granting sanctions relief to Belarus's national airline, Belavia. This move will allow the airline to service and acquire components for its Boeing aircraft, according to a U.S. embassy spokesperson in Vilnius.

The U.S. had closed its embassy in Minsk in February 2022 amidst rising geopolitical tensions, especially after Russia used Belarus as a launch pad for military actions in Ukraine. Despite criticisms of Lukashenko's political practices, Coale emphasized the positive personal rapport with him as a step towards better diplomatic relations.

