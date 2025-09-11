Left Menu

Kerala Mourns the Loss of Veteran Congress Leader P P Thankachan

Veteran Congress leader P P Thankachan, former Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and influential figure in state politics, passed away at 86 due to age-related ailments. Known for his calm demeanor and his significant contributions to the Congress party, Thankachan is remembered fondly by leaders across political lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader P P Thankachan, a pivotal figure in Kerala politics, passed away at 86 in Aluva's private hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. Thankachan's passing has left a significant void in the state's political landscape.

Born on July 29, 1939, in Angamaly, Thankachan embarked on his political journey through the Congress, becoming the chairman of the Perumbavoor Municipal Council at just 26. He later served as the Opposition Chief Whip and took on the role of Agriculture Minister, leaving a lasting impact on the state's agricultural policies.

Leaders from various parties have united in paying tribute to Thankachan's remarkable career and contributions, highlighting his ability to bring people together and his steadfast commitment to public service. His calm and controversy-free political strategy set a high bar for those who follow in his footsteps.

Latest News

