Changing Tides: Former Left Figures Switch Sides in Kerala Politics

In a pivotal turn of events in Kerala's political landscape, the state gears up for assembly polls set for April, witnessing notable defections. Key figures historically aligned with the Left, including a former CPI(M) member and a vocal Left sympathizer, have crossed the aisle to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Among those switching allegiances is V R Ramakrishnan, who once held leadership positions in CPI(M), contesting independently in recent local body elections. Alongside him is Reji Lukose, a prominent voice for the Left Democratic Front in media debates, who has formally entered BJP's ranks.

Announcing his departure, Lukose expressed disillusionment with CPI(M)'s strategies, accusing them of fostering communal tensions, and championed BJP's focus on development. Conversely, Ramakrishnan sought clarity on his ouster from CPI(M), recalling past support and grievances against current perceptions of communists.

