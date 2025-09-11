Slovenia Bars Bosnian Serb Leader Amid Political Turmoil

Slovenia has taken a definitive stance against the separatist leader of the Bosnian Serb region by banning Milorad Dodik from entering its borders. The decision comes after Dodik's conviction and a resultant one-year jail sentence for defying Bosnia's international peace envoy.

Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arcon announced on Thursday that the prohibition is effective immediately, following similar actions from Austria, Germany, Poland, and Lithuania. These nations, concerned about the stability and EU integration of Bosnia, have barred Dodik over perceived threats to peace.

The ban has contributed to Bosnia's most severe political crisis since the 1992-1995 conflict, which claimed approximately 100,000 lives. Despite legal restrictions, Dodik intends to maintain his political position, exacerbating tensions within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)