Historic Push for Female Leadership in Delhi University Politics

Delhi University sees a significant move towards female leadership as the NSUI and SFI-AISA alliance field women for president in the upcoming 2025-26 DUSU polls. Candidates focus on issues like campus safety, representation, and social justice. The elections are under scrutiny to ensure adherence to guidelines.

Updated: 11-09-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move towards enhancing female leadership within Delhi University, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the SFI-AISA alliance have made history. On Thursday, they nominated women as their presidential candidates for the 2025-26 DUSU elections, signaling a pivotal shift in student politics.

The NSUI has put forward 23-year-old Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, marking the first time in 17 years a woman has been nominated for the top position. Simultaneously, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has shown its continued influence by fielding candidates focused on infrastructure and fees issues.

The upcoming elections are set for September 18, conducted under stringent measures to avoid defacement of public property, following the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. The Delhi High Court has reinforced the need for orderly elections, promoting adherence to regulations and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

