Gogoi Demands Action: Assam Communities Await Promised Tribe Status

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on promises made in 2014 during his upcoming visit to the state. Specifically, Gogoi seeks action on the commitment to award Scheduled Tribe status to several Assam communities.

In a social media post, Gogoi criticized Modi for failing to fulfill the pledge to grant ST status to the Ahom, Moran, Matak, Aadivasi Tea Tribe, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities within six months of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted ongoing protests and accused the Assam police of brutal treatment towards demonstrators.

Gogoi also called for the removal of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the home department, pointing to indifference towards indigenous community rights. The Congress leader demanded that Modi's visit results in substantial actions instead of empty promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)