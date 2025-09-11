Nepal's Unfolding Political Crisis: The Struggle for a Transitional Leader

Nepal remains caught in a political deadlock as the search for an interim government leader continues amidst youth-led protests. President Ramchandra Paudel has called for peace, aiming to resolve the crisis within the constitutional boundaries.

Despite ongoing discussions, which involve military input, no consensus has been reached on who should lead the transitional government, leading to unrest that has seen 34 people killed and numerous others injured. The wave of protests, marked by jailbreaks and violent clashes, has left the nation on edge.

The Gen Z activists, driving the demonstrations, demand constitutional amendments and dialogue, urging political entities not to manipulate the civilian movement for personal gain. Meanwhile, the government implements curfews and emergency measures, striving to restore normalcy as the political turmoil unfolds.

