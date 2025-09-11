Remembering P P Thankachan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader P P Thankachan, a significant figure in Kerala's political sphere, passed away on Thursday in Aluva. The 86-year-old had been receiving treatment for age-related health issues, with complications leading to his demise, according to hospital authorities.

Thankachan began his political journey through the Congress, making his mark as chairman of the Perumbavoor Municipal Council at just 26. He served in the Kerala Assembly from 1982 to 2001, taking on roles such as Opposition Chief Whip and Agriculture Minister, and later became president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Acknowledged for his calm demeanor and commitment to farmers' welfare, Thankachan's contributions were recognized by leaders across parties. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership and dedication to public service in Kerala's political landscape.