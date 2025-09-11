Left Menu

Remembering P P Thankachan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader P P Thankachan, former Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and ex-Agriculture Minister, passed away at 86. He played pivotal roles within the Congress party and the Kerala political landscape, known for his dedication, humility, and efforts to support farmers. He is survived by his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:18 IST
Remembering P P Thankachan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader P P Thankachan, a significant figure in Kerala's political sphere, passed away on Thursday in Aluva. The 86-year-old had been receiving treatment for age-related health issues, with complications leading to his demise, according to hospital authorities.

Thankachan began his political journey through the Congress, making his mark as chairman of the Perumbavoor Municipal Council at just 26. He served in the Kerala Assembly from 1982 to 2001, taking on roles such as Opposition Chief Whip and Agriculture Minister, and later became president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

Acknowledged for his calm demeanor and commitment to farmers' welfare, Thankachan's contributions were recognized by leaders across parties. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership and dedication to public service in Kerala's political landscape.

TRENDING

1
Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

 India
2
The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

The Spin Puzzle: Hesson's High Praise for Nawaz

 United Arab Emirates
3
Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

 India
4
Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Tal...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025