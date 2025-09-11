Left Menu

Preneet Kaur Criticizes AAP Over Flood Response in Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Preneet Kaur criticized the AAP government for its handling of the recent floods, accusing it of avoiding responsibility and blaming others. She highlighted the need for the state to take ownership and work effectively with the Center to address the crisis.

Preneet Kaur, a prominent BJP leader in Punjab, sharply criticized the state's AAP government on Thursday, accusing it of neglecting responsibility during the ongoing flood crisis. Kaur asserted that while the state grapples with severe flooding, the government merely shifts blame to others.

Speaking to reporters, Kaur, a former Union minister, highlighted the inexperience of the AAP administration in managing the situation. She remarked that despite the overwhelming support from the people of Punjab, the government fails to own up to its duties and instead blames the Center.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a Rs 1,600-crore relief package for the flood-hit state, many AAP leaders retorted, labeling the amount as insufficient. Kaur remains hopeful that further assistance will be provided after comprehensive damage assessments are completed, while emphasizing the immediate need for action to aid affected areas.

