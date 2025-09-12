Left Menu

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was convicted for participating in a criminal organization related to an alleged coup plot. The Supreme Court decision marks a pivotal moment in Brazil's history, as it is the first time a former president has been convicted for assaulting democracy, with implications stretching to current and future political scenarios.

Updated: 12-09-2025 00:11 IST
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, suffered another major setback on Thursday upon being convicted by the country's Supreme Court for participating in a criminal organization linked to an alleged coup plot. This historic ruling marked the first instance of a former Brazilian president being convicted for attacking democratic institutions, signifying a watershed moment in the nation's politics.

The conviction was achieved by a majority on a five-justice Supreme Court panel, highlighting stark divisions within the legal system. Notably, Justice Luiz Fux was the dissenting voice, acquitting Bolsonaro, which signals potential contention and challenges to the ruling with presidential elections looming in 2026, in which Bolsonaro, despite restrictions, has shown interest in participating.

Bolsonaro's sentence not only resonates in Brazil but also across the globe, echoing similar legal troubles faced by other far-right leaders. The judgment also stands as a testament to Brazil's commitment to safeguarding its democratic processes against attempts to destabilize it. This trial, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, underscores an unprecedented moment where military officials were held accountable for coup-related charges since the formation of the Brazilian Republic.

