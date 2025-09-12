Brazil's Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro Convicted of Coup Plotting

A decisive majority of Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a coup to stay in office following his 2022 election loss.

On Thursday, Justice Carmen Lucia cast her vote to convict Bolsonaro on all five charges, aligning with Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino.

While the panel showed unanimity among most members, Justice Luiz Fux stood in solitary dissent, advocating for Bolsonaro's acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)