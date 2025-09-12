Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro Convicted of Coup Plotting

A majority of Brazil's Supreme Court convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting to retain power after his 2022 electoral defeat. Of the five-member panel, Justice Carmen Lucia joined others in convicting him on all charges, while Justice Luiz Fux dissented, voting to acquit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:37 IST
Brazil's Supreme Verdict: Bolsonaro Convicted of Coup Plotting
Bolsonaro

A decisive majority of Brazil's Supreme Court has convicted former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a coup to stay in office following his 2022 election loss.

On Thursday, Justice Carmen Lucia cast her vote to convict Bolsonaro on all five charges, aligning with Justices Alexandre de Moraes and Flavio Dino.

While the panel showed unanimity among most members, Justice Luiz Fux stood in solitary dissent, advocating for Bolsonaro's acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025