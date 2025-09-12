Left Menu

Mandelson's Fall: Emails Reveal Ties to Epstein

Peter Mandelson's consultancy is severing ties with him due to emails revealing his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. He has been dismissed from his role as Britain's ambassador to Washington by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Mandelson regrets his association with Epstein, calling him a 'charismatic criminal liar.'

Updated: 12-09-2025 02:13 IST
Peter Mandelson's consultancy firm is severing its association with him following the exposure of emails highlighting his connections with the late American sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. A source familiar with the situation disclosed this development on Thursday, along with the news of Mandelson's dismissal by Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his position as Britain's ambassador to Washington due to public outrage over the emails and correspondence made public.

Global Counsel, co-founded by Mandelson in 2010, is in the process of divesting his significant financial stake. Filings show that as of June, Mandelson still held a 21% share in the company. Both Global Counsel and Mandelson have not responded to requests for comments regarding the situation.

The emails revealed Mandelson advising Epstein to seek early release from jail and referred to Epstein as his "best pal." Mandelson expressed deep regret for maintaining the relationship longer than appropriate, acknowledging Epstein as a "charismatic criminal liar." Britain's foreign ministry cited the emails as evidence of a materially different relationship, unknown at his appointment.

