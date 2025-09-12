Trump Comments on Russia's Poland Drone Incursion

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the media on Thursday, acknowledging that Russia's drone activity in Poland might have been a mistake. This unexpected incursion has raised concerns internationally.

Speaking before boarding Marine One, Trump stated, "I'm not happy about anything to do with the whole situation, but hopefully that's going to come to an end." His remarks suggest a desire for a diplomatic resolution.

While the incident has added strain to international relations, Trump's comments indicate an expectation for a peaceful resolution to the tensions resulting from this unmanned aircraft incident.

