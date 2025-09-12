Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Son Warns of Potential U.S. Sanctions Amid Political Turmoil

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro anticipates U.S. sanctions against officials in Brazil following his father's conviction for attempting to remain in power post-2022 election. He cautioned about potential penalties under the Magnitsky Act for Supreme Court justices and has sought U.S. support to counter these legal proceedings.

Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, indicated to Reuters on Thursday that he expects further U.S. sanctions targeting Brazilian officials after his father's conviction for a coup plot following the 2022 election defeat.

Bolsonaro warned that Supreme Court justices voting against his father could be sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act, previously used against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the trial overseer. Justices Flavio Dino, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin supported Moraes, with Luiz Fux dissenting.

After relocating to the U.S., Bolsonaro has lobbied for support from President Donald Trump and met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, even influencing policy actions such as advocating for raised tariffs on Brazilian exports.

