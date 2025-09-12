Stephen Miran's Race to Join the Federal Reserve: A Controversial Appointment

The U.S. Senate is gearing up for a swift confirmation of President Donald Trump's economic adviser, Stephen Miran, to join the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee. The scheduled vote, set for Monday evening, is expected to expedite Miran's confirmation just in time for him to participate in the Fed's critical interest rate vote on Wednesday.

Miran's pending appointment comes as the labor market exhibits signs of weakness, prompting expectations that the central bank may approve a quarter-point reduction in the policy rate. However, analysts speculate that Miran could dissent in favor of the deeper rate cut that President Trump advocates.

This rapid timeline for confirmation underscores the urgency with which Trump's administration is seeking to influence monetary policy. Miran is poised to follow in the footsteps of Betsy Duke, who was similarly rushed into her role at the Fed during the 2008 financial crisis. The Fed's upcoming meeting may see a pivotal vote influenced by new perspectives in the face of economic uncertainties.