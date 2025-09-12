China has expanded its reach by exporting the Fengqiao village surveillance model to the Solomon Islands, where Chinese police are conducting a pilot project involving fingerprint and data collection to suppress social unrest, as confirmed by officials and locals.

Originally conceived in the 1960s under Mao Zedong and recently revitalized by President Xi Jinping, the Fengqiao model is being introduced in Solomon Islands villages to enhance local stability. This security initiative involves familiarizing local children with surveillance drones through games, as evidenced by social media posts by the Solomon Islands police.

This move has sparked concerns about human rights, with critiques highlighting its impact on individual freedoms. Observers note that the Fengqiao model's success relies on specific social and political structures, which may not be replicable outside China.