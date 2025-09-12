Left Menu

China's Surveillance Export: The Fengqiao Model in the Solomon Islands

China has introduced its Fengqiao village surveillance model in the Solomon Islands, deploying Chinese police to gather fingerprints and data to reduce social unrest. This pilot initiative has raised human rights concerns, showcasing China's influence and drawing parallels between village governance in China and the island's social structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 04:23 IST
China's Surveillance Export: The Fengqiao Model in the Solomon Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has expanded its reach by exporting the Fengqiao village surveillance model to the Solomon Islands, where Chinese police are conducting a pilot project involving fingerprint and data collection to suppress social unrest, as confirmed by officials and locals.

Originally conceived in the 1960s under Mao Zedong and recently revitalized by President Xi Jinping, the Fengqiao model is being introduced in Solomon Islands villages to enhance local stability. This security initiative involves familiarizing local children with surveillance drones through games, as evidenced by social media posts by the Solomon Islands police.

This move has sparked concerns about human rights, with critiques highlighting its impact on individual freedoms. Observers note that the Fengqiao model's success relies on specific social and political structures, which may not be replicable outside China.

TRENDING

1
UK's Yvette Cooper to Strengthen Ties with Kyiv

UK's Yvette Cooper to Strengthen Ties with Kyiv

 United Kingdom
2
Senate Rule Change Accelerates Trump Nominee Confirmations

Senate Rule Change Accelerates Trump Nominee Confirmations

 Global
3
Trump Withdraws Landon Heid's Nomination Amid U.S.-China Tech Tensions

Trump Withdraws Landon Heid's Nomination Amid U.S.-China Tech Tensions

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Security Lockdown at U.S. Naval Academy

Tensions Surge: Security Lockdown at U.S. Naval Academy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025