Visa Turmoil Strains US-South Korea Business Relations

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun calls on the U.S. Congress to implement a new visa for Korean workers as hundreds return home after a raid. The incident stresses U.S.-South Korea relations and halts business operations, demanding visa policy revisions for smooth investment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 07:25 IST
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has made an urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress, urging support for the creation of a new visa category aimed at facilitating Korean businesses in the United States. This plea comes in the wake of a major immigration raid that led to the arrest of hundreds of Korean workers.

After being detained last week, over 300 workers from the Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution battery joint venture in Georgia were released and are en route to South Korea. The raid has caused significant concern in South Korea and threatens to destabilize the growing economic ties as the two nations negotiate a trade deal.

Both countries are now discussing the establishment of a new visa category. The U.S. Commerce Secretary acknowledged that improper visas were issued and emphasized the need for correct documentation in the future. South Korean companies have long faced challenges securing short-term visas for specialists, highlighting the necessity for regulatory clarity.

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

