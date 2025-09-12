Left Menu

Controversial Induction: Suraj Chavan Joins Youth Policy Panel

NCP leader Suraj Chavan, previously criticized for assaulting an activist, has been appointed as a special invitee on Maharashtra's youth policy committee. Despite past controversies, he joins a panel tasked with revising youth-centric policies focusing on skill development and governance participation. This move could draw opposition backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:10 IST
Controversial Induction: Suraj Chavan Joins Youth Policy Panel
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Suraj Chavan, previously in the limelight for an alleged assault on an activist, has been inducted as a special invitee to Maharashtra's committee revising its youth policy. This development follows a government resolution issued by the School Education and Sports Department on Thursday.

Chavan, along with National Youth Award recipient Dhananjay Thackeray and youth activist advocate Sangram Shewale, will contribute to the committee's aim of reshaping the state's youth framework. The committee's mission involves focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, sports, and youth governance participation.

Chavan's appointment, brought on by the support of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, aligns with a push to diversify committee backgrounds. However, it might trigger criticisms owing to Chavan's past controversies, highlighting tensions in balancing youth leadership involvement with public perception.

TRENDING

1
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
2
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
3
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
4
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025