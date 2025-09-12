Controversial Induction: Suraj Chavan Joins Youth Policy Panel

NCP leader Suraj Chavan, previously in the limelight for an alleged assault on an activist, has been inducted as a special invitee to Maharashtra's committee revising its youth policy. This development follows a government resolution issued by the School Education and Sports Department on Thursday.

Chavan, along with National Youth Award recipient Dhananjay Thackeray and youth activist advocate Sangram Shewale, will contribute to the committee's aim of reshaping the state's youth framework. The committee's mission involves focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, sports, and youth governance participation.

Chavan's appointment, brought on by the support of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, aligns with a push to diversify committee backgrounds. However, it might trigger criticisms owing to Chavan's past controversies, highlighting tensions in balancing youth leadership involvement with public perception.