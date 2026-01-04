Former Mumbai mayor Shubha Raul, who resigned from Shiv Sena (UBT), joins BJP in presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
