Pune's Political Tug-of-War: Fadnavis versus Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar clash over Pune's development record. Fadnavis defends BJP's contributions, highlighting ongoing projects and future plans. Meanwhile, Pawar criticizes local leadership, advocating for new direction ahead of municipal elections.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took aim at NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, suggesting critics examine their own records before questioning the BJP's development efforts in Pune. Fadnavis rebutted claims that financial aid failed to translate into substantial progress, emphasizing the government's commitment to urban transformation.
Fadnavis, during a public rally, detailed a robust development agenda, including projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. He asserted that his administration's initiatives, such as metro lines and river rejuvenation, are set to elevate Pune's status among India's leading cities.
As municipal elections approach, Pawar's NCP forms an alliance with Sharad Pawar's opposing faction, highlighting internal party rifts. Despite these challenges, Fadnavis remains steadfast in his resolve to push forward substantial infrastructural projects, including ambitious traffic decongestion plans.
