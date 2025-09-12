Left Menu

Tamil Nadu-Bihar Row: JDU, BJP Slam Minister Over SIR Remarks

A political spat has erupted after Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan's remarks against Bihar amid discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. JDU's Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and BJP's Anurag Thakur criticized Murugan, emphasizing SIR's constitutional mandate and questioning political alliances, respectively.

12-09-2025
JDU national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The political landscape saw fresh tensions as Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan drew ire for his comments dismissing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and making unfavorable comparisons with Bihar. This came during discussions on the constitutionally mandated process of revising electoral rolls across India.

JDU national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad emphasized that the SIR is a legally binding procedure, recognized by the Supreme Court under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission. Prasad urged leaders to refrain from making inflammatory statements, arguing that the SIR process is pivotal for maintaining electoral integrity.

In response to Murugan's remarks, BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for sharing a platform with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Thakur criticized Stalin for his alleged disrespect towards religious sentiments, further stirring political debates at a critical INDIA bloc event in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

