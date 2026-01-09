Anurag Thakur Advocates for Transparent Implementation of Central Schemes
Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur urged district officers to implement centrally sponsored schemes with transparency and accountability. The focus was on timely benefits reaching beneficiaries. During a meeting, emphasis was given to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the Nikshay Mitra scheme. The aim is to ensure public interest and effective development.
In a recent meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur underscored the necessity for district officers to ensure the transparent and accountable execution of centrally sponsored schemes.
Thakur highlighted that the timely delivery of these schemes is crucial for public interest, urging officers to prioritize quality and transparency while avoiding any negligence in development efforts.
During the session, officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department provided detailed updates on various initiatives, specifically emphasizing the significance of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the Nikshay Mitra scheme, aiming for effective advancement towards a TB-free goal.
