Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Advocates for Transparent Implementation of Central Schemes

Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur urged district officers to implement centrally sponsored schemes with transparency and accountability. The focus was on timely benefits reaching beneficiaries. During a meeting, emphasis was given to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the Nikshay Mitra scheme. The aim is to ensure public interest and effective development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:33 IST
Anurag Thakur Advocates for Transparent Implementation of Central Schemes
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur underscored the necessity for district officers to ensure the transparent and accountable execution of centrally sponsored schemes.

Thakur highlighted that the timely delivery of these schemes is crucial for public interest, urging officers to prioritize quality and transparency while avoiding any negligence in development efforts.

During the session, officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department provided detailed updates on various initiatives, specifically emphasizing the significance of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and the Nikshay Mitra scheme, aiming for effective advancement towards a TB-free goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidenc...

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

 India
3
Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

Heightened Security Around Delhi Mosque Post-Stone Pelting Incident

 India
4
India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and EU: Closing in on Historic Free Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026