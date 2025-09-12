Family Feud: The Battle for Control of PMK

In a dramatic twist within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), former Union Minister Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has dismissed his expulsion from the party as invalid. His father, party founder S. Ramadoss, has accused him of leading a separate faction and violating party rules.

Anbumani, however, maintains his position as party president, supported by the Election Commission of India and party bylaws. Despite being charged with multiple infractions, including installation of a listening device in his father's office, Anbumani proceeds with his political campaign.

The power struggle between father and son intensifies with each faction holding separate meetings and appointing their own supporters to key positions. The family feud publicly erupted when Anbumani opposed the appointment of his nephew as the party's youth wing leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)