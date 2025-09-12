Left Menu

Unrest in Nepal: Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Amid Political Turmoil

An Indian tourist bus was attacked by protesters near the India-Nepal border, leaving several passengers injured. The unrest in Nepal, led by Gen Z protesters calling for political change, has escalated with discussions ongoing to resolve the crisis. The Indian Embassy facilitated the safe return of passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:59 IST
Unrest in Nepal: Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Amid Political Turmoil
An Indian tourist bus, returning from Nepal's renowned Pashupatinath Temple, was reportedly attacked by protesters amid escalating unrest in Nepal. The incident, which occurred near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border, resulted in several passengers, including women and the elderly, sustaining injuries.

The protesters, allegedly part of the Youth-led Gen Z group demanding political reforms, targeted the bus with stones, according to the driver's account. Local authorities responded by admitting the injured to a hospital in Kathmandu. The remaining passengers were flown back to India, thanks to arrangements made by the Indian Embassy and the Nepalese government.

As tensions rise, Gen Z leaders have called for the dissolution of the Nepali Parliament and amendments to the Constitution, as the protest's death toll climbs to 34. Their representatives continue to engage in discussions with key figures, including President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, seeking resolution to the ongoing crisis.

