Assembly Uproar: Video, FIR, and Political Turmoil in Delhi

The Delhi Assembly scrutinizes an FIR by Punjab Police against Minister Kapil Mishra over an 'edited' video of AAP MLA Atishi. Accusations of insulting remarks spark allegations of privilege breach against the Jalandhar police commissioner, causing political uproar and calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:59 IST
Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has reacted fiercely to an FIR lodged by the Punjab Police against minister Kapil Mishra. The controversy stems from an allegedly altered video of AAP MLA Atishi being circulated, leading to allegations of a breach of privilege due to misuse of Assembly property.

Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the seriousness of circulating the video clip from Assembly proceedings, stating that it constitutes House property. Action against the Jalandhar police commissioner is being considered as the Assembly formally takes cognizance of the matter.

BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, have accused Atishi of disrespect during Assembly debates, amplifying political tensions. The Punjab Police, however, maintains the video was obtained lawfully from social media. As the investigation unfolds, claims of interference and political bias further escalate tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

