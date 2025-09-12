Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, marking his first trip since ethnic violence erupted two years ago. During his visit, he will address internally displaced people, launch development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, and aim to promote peace and growth in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on September 13. This visit marks his first time in the state since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel confirmed the plans, highlighting the significance of the Prime Minister's visit to the strife-torn region.
Modi's agenda includes unveiling development projects valued at Rs 8,500 crore. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will focus on inclusive, sustainable, and holistic development, laying the foundation for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur. In Imphal, he will inaugurate multiple projects amounting to Rs 1,200 crore.
In addition to addressing public rallies, Modi will engage with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal. This visit is expected to pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in Manipur, offering new hope to the residents affected by past conflicts.
