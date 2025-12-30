Streamlining Governance: Over 20 Lakh Grievances Addressed & Rs 833 Crore Generated in Scrap Disposal

Union Minister Jitendra Singh declared that over 20 lakh public grievances have been successfully addressed and Rs 833 crore was generated from scrap disposal in an assertive move aimed at reforming governance.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh emphasized the government's drive towards improving citizen-centric services and operational efficiency under the principle of 'minimum government, maximum governance.'

The minister outlined achievements such as the expansion of digital tools for grievance redressal and the implementation of Special Campaign 5.0, which enhanced cleanliness, reduced bureaucratic pendency, and promoted workplace efficiency across numerous ministries and departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)