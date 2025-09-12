OBC Quota Under Threat: Maharashtra's Maratha Reservation Controversy

Maharashtra's state government faces backlash over the issuance of a government resolution on Maratha reservation, a decision made under duress, according to Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister. Bhujbal, who voiced his critique during a visit to Latur district, insists this threatens the existing Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Bhujbal, an influential OBC figurehead, emphasized the court's stance that the Maratha community is not disadvantaged, while reiterating the need to safeguard the OBC's 27 percent reservation. His remarks came after meeting the family of Bharat Karad, who tragically ended his life fearing the GR would undermine OBC rights.

The contentious decision followed a hunger strike in Mumbai, led by Manoj Jarange, advocating for Maratha quotas. The GR permits eligible Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates and claim OBC benefits. Bhujbal, supported by Dhananjay Munde, assures the community of sustained efforts to uphold OBC entitlements.

